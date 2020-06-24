Richard Keys defends under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Friday but they should have left North London with all three points as they were the better side.

The Red Devils had more possession (61%), shots (12) and shots on target (6) than the host, and were unlucky to have gone behind in the first-half.





David de Gea failed to properly deal with Steven Bergwijn’s shot and has since come in for criticism.

United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville were left fuming with the Spaniard’s error, and some fans want Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson to be recalled to Old Trafford and handed the number 1 spot next season.

Nevertheless, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains that de Gea is the best goalkeeper on the planet, and beIN Sports’ Senior Football Anchor and former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has also leaped to the defence of the Spain international.

I’m wondering. Is the new Utd keeper David de Gea – ridiculously singled out for the most vile tv abuse – related to the same guy that won PoY 4 times at OT? Or the guy that put on a master class at Spurs last season? Oh how quickly we forget. He’s a class act. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 24, 2020

De Gea currently earns £375,000-a-week at United and is the club’s and Premier League’s highest earner.

He has committed three errors leading to goal this term while he committed four last term.

Much more is expected from him, and it will be interesting to see if he can return to his best form again.

The Red Devils host Sheffield later today but Henderson won’t be involved in action against his parent club.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on de Gea, and the Spaniard has to get it right this evening and for the rest of the campaign to save himself some trouble.