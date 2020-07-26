Richard Keys comments on the latest on the Newcastle United takeover situation

The Newcastle United takeover saga has gone on for almost 18 weeks, and it doesn’t appear that headway is forthcoming.

The 2019-20 English Premier League campaign finally came to an end today after 10 months, and the Magpies can’t afford to remain uncertain about their ownership with the summer transfer window opening on Monday.





The 2020-21 season kicks off on September 12 while the transfer window shuts on October 5, but it doesn’t seem Newcastle will be taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund anytime soon going by Richard Keys’ latest update.

“The reason why a decision still hasn’t been taken is the Premier League know they cannot allow the deal to go through,” the beIN Sports presenter said.

“They are under huge pressure from other sources to enable it to do so. I think it has stalled for the immediate future, the one that has been on the table. There might be other negotiations taking place at the moment that could see a decision taken about a new owner of Newcastle. There might be a decision taken in the next weeks but it won’t be the Saudis.

The Saudis remain confident that the takeover will go through as they have always been, though, but Newcastle fans are beginning to doubt if they will succeed with their bid.

There are other buyers looking to pounce should the Premier League knock back PIF’s bid, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.