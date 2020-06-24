Richard Keys comments on Arsenal’s decision to hand David Luiz a new deal

Arsenal have handed Brazilian centre-back David Luiz a new deal that will see him remain at the club until next summer today.

✍️ One-year deal for @DavidLuiz_4

✍️ Long-term deal for @PabloMV5

✍️ Long-term deal for @OficialCedric

✍️ Loan extension for @DaniCeballos46 More info on the new deals 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 24, 2020

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners from Chelsea last summer and has since featured in 33 games across all competitions.





While Luiz hasn’t been poor, he hasn’t been exceptionally impressive either, with many Arsenal fans and pundits questioning the club’s decision to hand him a new deal.

He was responsible for two of Manchester City’s goals in last week’s 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium, and a lot were expecting the game to be his last in the Gunners shirt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have both leaped to Luiz’s defence, and beIN Sports’ Senior Football Anchor and former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys also agrees with their decision to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium:

David Luiz – 1 PL title. 1 CL. 2 FA Cup. 2 French Champion. 2 Fr Cup. 2 Fr League Cup. 1 Portuguese title. 3 x Port Lge Cup. 2 Europa Lge. 1 Confed Cup. 3 x Fr Super Cup. Transfer value £100m. A winner. A leader. In my team all day long. That’s why Arsenal want him to stay. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 24, 2020

Luiz’s ability on the ball makes him a centre-back Arteta would love to hold on to given his style of play, but the Brazilian remains error-prone, and it’s not assured that we have seen the last of his mistakes in Arsenal.