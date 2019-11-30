Rhian Brewster would be a superb signing for Leeds

Leeds United should look to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool.
The highly talented striker has been linked with a loan move away from the Reds. He needs to play more first-team football in order to continue his development and a move to Leeds would be ideal for him.
Brewster is good enough to shine in the Championship and if Nketiah is recalled in January, Bielsa should look to raid the Premier League giants for the talented striker.
Furthermore, Bielsa is a world-class coach and he could help Brewster grow as a player and prepare him for the step up to the Premier League. At the moment, he is not getting the required action at Liverpool and his career is stagnating.
Leeds must do everything in their power to loan the youngster in January. It could make a big difference to their side.
Bielsa’s side are in need of goals and Brewster could add that. Also, his arrival will force the likes of Bamford and Nketiah to up their game.
Leeds will need some extra depth to cope with the rigours of the Championship and signings like these could help them win the title this year.