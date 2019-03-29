Rhian Brewster thanks Liverpool fans for their support after returning to the pitch

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster returned to the pitch for the first time in 14 months in style, grabbing a brace in the under-23’s 4-0 friendly win over Northwestern University at the club’s Kirkby Academy on Friday afternoon.
The 18-year-old has been on the injury sidelines since January 2018 after undergoing operations on both his knee and ankle, but he recently returned to full training alongside midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Brewster featured for only 45 minutes against the Illinois outfit, but did enough to remind everyone watching of his quality and potential.
The England youth international was glad to finally return to the pitch after more than a year, and he took to Twitter to thank everyone for the massive support he has received ever since.
Back on the pitch, back in the @LFC shirt, back in the goals! ❤
Just want to say the Support over the last 15 or so months since i got injured, has been crazy so thank you to all the fans for your constant love and praise be to god always! 🙏🏾❤❤ pic.twitter.com/4ZZKOQtGbS
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) March 29, 2019
It remains to be seen if Brewster will make manager Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad for the first team between now and the end of the campaign, but Liverpool are clearly not keen on rushing him back to action.
The under-23s play against Chelsea on April 6, and the young striker could be afforded more playing minutes then as he is slowly integrated back to action.
Brewster is still eligible to play for the under-18s also and could also feature for them as the under-23s have just three games left in the season.
Brewster signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last June, putting pen to a five-year deal, highlighting the club’s trust in his future, and his return to action surely comes as a boost.