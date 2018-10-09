Report: Tottenham eye move for Nathan Ake

According to reports from the Daily Star, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are showing a keen interest in Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.
Mauricio Pochettino has been keeping track of the former Chelsea player in recent weeks, and Spurs could make an attempt to buy him in January.
The 23-year-old has established himself as a solid defender at the heart of Bournemouth defence since leaving Chelsea, and the Spurs boss is impressed with his rapid development.
In fact, Spurs are now looking to add him to their squad as Pochettino is keen to bolster his defence.
The report claims that Spurs have identified Ake as a potential long-term replacement of Toby Alderweireld who is yet to sign a new contract at the north London club.
While Ake is not a like for like replacement of the world-class Belgian defender, he certainly has the talent and potential to do the job for Spurs.
However, it won’t be easy to sign him as Bournemouth are looking to build a team around him.
While matching his £40k-per-week wages won’t be a big problem, Spurs may have to pay a handsome transfer fee to secure his signature.