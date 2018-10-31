Reported Tottenham transfer target Malcom has asked to leave Barcelona in January

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a massive transfer boost as Barcelona forward Malcom has asked to leave the Nou Camp in January.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian asked to meet Ernesto Valverde and requested to leave in the winter transfer window if the manager can’t guarantee him playing minutes.
Since sealing a £36million move to the Spanish giants from Bordeaux in the summer, Malcom has only played 25 minutes of football, failing to make the matchday squad on several occasions.
The frustration is at its peak for the winger, and he won’t be short of suitors once he is available in the transfer market.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Malcom is one of Spurs’ key targets, and they are said to be prepared to pay £50 million in order to land him.
AS Sport also claims Tottenham will launch a bid for him in January, and it seems manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to pull out all the stops in securing the signature of his man.
While the north London side aren’t lacking quality attacking options, Malcom brings pace and directness to the table, and would be a perfect addition.
He netted 12 goals and seven assists in 35 games for the French side last term, and could help Spurs challenge strongly across all competitions this season and going forward.