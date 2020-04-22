Blog Columns Site News Reported Tottenham target Mariano Diaz available this summer

22 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Mariano Diaz this summer as per AS.

The player was linked with a move to Spurs earlier in the season but the move never materialised back then.

It will be interesting to see if they return for the La Liga attacker once again.

Spurs need to improve their attacking options and Diaz could prove to be a decent addition. He could be the backup for Harry Kane.

The Londoners have had to use wingers upfront during Kane’s injury absence and they cannot afford to go into the next season with the same problems.

Mourinho must bring in an alternative to the England star and Diaz would be ideal.

The Real Madrid attacker needs to play regularly as well and he needs to leave Real Madrid in order for that to happen.

If Mourinho can promise him a decent role at the club, the transfer should be fairly easy to complete.

Spurs have the finances to afford someone like him as well.

