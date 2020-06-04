Reported Tottenham Hotspur target and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez could be signed for just £18 million

According to TuttoJuve, Wolverhampton Wanderers could demand as little as £18 million for the services of Raul Jimenez this summer.

Juventus want a new striker and are keen on the Mexico international, but the development, if indeed true, could hand Tottenham Hotspur a massive boost.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told chairman Daniel Levy that he wants Jimenez signed this summer, with his friend and super-agent Jorge Mendes ready to play a key role in helping to carry out the transfer.

The North Londoners need a quality cover and competition for the injury-prone Harry Kane, and the Wolves star could be their answer.

The Mexican has bagged 22 goals and assisted 11 others across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side thus far this term, and he was a thorn in the flesh of the Tottenham defence when they met a few months go.

Wolves spent £32 million to make his loan from Benfica permanent last summer, and despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has seen the market values of players crash, selling the 29-year-old for £18 million appears ridiculous.

While Jimenez could eventually leave Wolves this summer, joining Spurs doesn’t seem to be on the cards with the club likely to miss out on the Champions League.

The Mexican is open to playing for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and could settle for Juventus should they bring a juicy offer to the table for both player and club.