Reported Rangers target Pedro Chirivella has allegedly made a decision

Rangers seem to have failed in their reported quest to sign Liverpool defensive midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

In fact, it seems that even Liverpool have failed to convince Chirivella regarding his future.

Goal.com claimed earlier this month that Rangers want to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window.

The report stated that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has received “glowing reports about the player’s professionalism, training efforts and tactical nous.”

However, according to the report, Liverpool have offered a new five-year contract to the 23-year-old defensive midfielder.

The report claimed that the Spaniard had yet to make a decision on his future, and it seems that he has done so now.

According to 20 Minutes in France, Chirivella has decided to commit his future to Nantes.

The report has claimed that the 23-year-old will undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 outfit on Wednesday and will then sign a three-year contract.

Leaving Liverpool

Chirivella has been at Liverpool since 2013 and has yet to establish himself in the first team.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremadura in recent years, and it is clear that he is going to be find it hard to play regular first-team football for the Reds next season and beyond.

Leaving Liverpool this summer does appear to be the best option for Chirivella.