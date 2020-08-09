Reported Rangers target Aliou Traore open to Manchester United exit

Reported Rangers target Aliou Traore has told RMC Sport that he is open to leaving Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Rangers are interested in signing Traore from Premier League giants United in the summer transfer window, according a report in France Football in June.





The report in the French publication also claimed of interest in the 19-year-old central midfielder from Rangers’ bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Frenchman has said that he wants to play regular first-team football, and he has made it clear that he is open to leaving United this summer.

Traore told RMC Sport: “I would like to start a professional career. As I have said, I think I have the background to do so. I hope that happens in Manchester, if not then why not go and get playing time elsewhere.

“I have one year left on my contract so yes, I am not closing the door. But if I leave, it is for a 1st team – I do not want to leave Manchester to be in the same situation elsewhere. I need a change in my growing and that is going to happen a 1st team.

“I will be listening for opportunities, I want to above all be part of a project that makes sense for me, a coherent project for what comes for my career.”

Rangers transfer this summer

Traore is a very talented and promising young player who has a bright future ahead of him, and it would make sense for him to find a new club.

True, United are a massive club and are a global brand, but the Frenchman is going to find it hard to break into the first team at Old Trafford anytime soon.

Rangers are a big club as well, and while the Gers do have a very competitive squad, the teenager could get chances in the first team in the next couple of years.

The Gers are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.