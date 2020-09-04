Reported Newcastle target Alfie Matthews announces Arsenal exit

Reported Newcastle United target Alfie Matthews has announced on Instagram that he is leaving Arsenal.
The 18-year-old centre-forward has announced his departure from Arsenal in an emotional post on Instagram.
The teenager has been linked with the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Newcastle United.
Football.London reported in June of interest in the forward from Newcastle, with the report aiming that the Magpies want to add him to their youth ranks at St. James’ Park.
It is with great sadness today that I say my farewells to @arsenal For the best part of my youth I have been lucky enough to play for Arsenal FC and I have grown as a player and a person. Playing for Arsenal has been a great honour and I have learned a great deal. I have had some amazing opportunities and for that I will always be grateful. It was 11 years ago that I put pen to paper and have never looked back until this day. Today is where I start my new journey. I want to say a massive thank you, to all the staff that have helped me during my time at the club. I also want to say a huge thank you to the teammates I have played alongside over the years. I have made some lifelong friends at the club and I look forward to seeing you all again soon. The memories we have shared over the years will be with me forever. Finally it has been an honour to wear the famous red and white shirt, and I will truly miss you all.
One for the future
Matthews did well for the Arsenal Under-18 side and has a bright future ahead of him.
The teenager is still developing as a footballer, and while he is not ready for the first team for any big club yet, he is certainly good enough for the Newcastle youth ranks.
A year or two playing for the youth team would make the 18-year-old a better player, and he could then be ready for the Magpies’ senior side.
