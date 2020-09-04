Reported Newcastle target Alfie Matthews announces Arsenal exit

Reported Newcastle United target Alfie Matthews has announced on Instagram that he is leaving Arsenal.

The 18-year-old centre-forward has announced his departure from Arsenal in an emotional post on Instagram.





The teenager has been linked with the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Football.London reported in June of interest in the forward from Newcastle, with the report aiming that the Magpies want to add him to their youth ranks at St. James’ Park.

One for the future

Matthews did well for the Arsenal Under-18 side and has a bright future ahead of him.

The teenager is still developing as a footballer, and while he is not ready for the first team for any big club yet, he is certainly good enough for the Newcastle youth ranks.

A year or two playing for the youth team would make the 18-year-old a better player, and he could then be ready for the Magpies’ senior side.

Upcoming season

Meanwhile, the new Premier League season will start next weekend, and both Arsenal and Newcastle will be in action.

While the Gunners will take on Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London, Newcastle will face West Ham United at the London Stadium.