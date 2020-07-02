Reported Leeds United and Wolves target Danny Loader announces he’s leaving Reading

Reported Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers target Danny Loader has stated on Twitter that he is leaving Reading.

The 19-year-old forward has sent an emotional message to Reading on Twitter, as he becomes a free agent.





As reported by The Daily Mail, Reading had to withdraw an offer of a new contract to the youngster due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Mail has also credited Championship club Leeds and Premier League side Wolves with interest in the England Under-20 international.

Crystal Palace and Swansea City are also reported to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Loader has announced on Twitter that he is leaving Reading and has sent an emotional message to the Championship club.

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Loader play seven times in the Championship, scored one goal in three FA Cup ties and featured twice in the EFL Cup for Reading this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenage forward scored one goal and provided one assist in 21 Championship matches and played once in the FA Cup for the Royals, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

One for the future

Loader is still raw and developing as a footballer, and the forward is one for the future and would be a good signing for Leeds or Wolves in the long run, especially as he is a free agent now.