Reported Everton and Liverpool target Eder Militao wins best defender of the month for the fourth time in a row

FC Porto Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao continues to see his stocks rise following an impressive debut campaign in the Portuguese top-flight league.
The 20-year-old only arrived Europe from Sau Paulo in the summer, but has already caught the eyes of Merseyside duo Everton and Liverpool and has made his full international debut for his country’s senior team.
According to UOL Esporte, the Toffees sent scouts to run the rule over Militao in September, while The Sun claims the Reds are keen on the youngster even though Porto have put a £42.5million release clause on his head despite signing him for only £3.75million a few months ago.
Militao’s most recent accomplishments mean the Merseyside duo, alongside Real Madrid and Manchester United could have more competition on their hands for his signature.
The Brazilian has been elected as the best defender in the Portuguese top-flight for December, winning the prize for the fourth time in a row having already picked it up in September, October and November.
Éder Militão, do @fcporto, foi considerado o Defesa do Mês na Liga NOS em dezembro. 🎖️⚽#LigaPortugal #LigaNOS #votenosmelhores pic.twitter.com/UZiNKgmnXQ
— Liga Portugal (@ligaportugal) January 9, 2019
Militao also plays well at right-back, and his versatility is surely something both Everton and Liverpool could do with going forward.
The Goodison Park outfit sure need to make improvements to their backline and the youngster looks like the perfect player manager Marco Silva needs.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be forced to make defensive signings this month after injuries hit the department, and it won’t come as a surprise if the Anfield outfit move for Militao.