Reported boost for Rangers in Pedro Chirivella chase

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly received a boost in his chase for Liverpool defensive midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

Earlier on Sunday, Goal.com reported of interest from Rangers manager Gerrard in signing Chirivella on a free transfer this summer.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the Reds this summer and will be available on a free agent.

The report claimed that Liverpool want the Spaniard to stay and have offered him a five-year contract.

A new report in The Liverpool Echo has claimed that Chirivella – who cost the Merseyside outfit £2 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Valencia in 2013 – will leave Liverpool this summer despite being offered a new contract.

The report has claimed that youngster wants to play regular first-team football and will leave Anfield.

This will come as a boost to Rangers, who could do with a dynamic player such as Chirivella in their midfield next season.

The Gers will be aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title next season, and a hungry player such as the Spaniard will only enhance their chances of taking the crown off their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Hoops have won the league title for the past eight seasons and are 13 points clear at the top of the table at the moment.