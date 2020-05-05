Reported Aston Villa target labels them as a ‘great club’

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini in the recent weeks.
The player has now heaped praise on Villa and has labelled them as a great club.
He said (quotes via Birmingham Mail): “It’s a great club. Things did not go as I hoped. Then came Atalanta. At the beginning I didn’t play much (but) I always believed in my choice.”
Gollini played for Aston Villa during 2016-18 but he failed to make his mark on the first team back then.
Since then, the 25-year-old has progressed rapidly and he has been outstanding for Atalanta this season.
It will be interesting to see if Villa try and bring him back to the club.
The fact that he admires the club will come as a boost to the Premier League if they are truly keen on signing him once again.
Atalanta will not want to lose their prized asset this summer and Villa might have to pay over the odds to sign him.
Aston Villa have Tom Heaton as their first choice keeper and the England shot-stopper will be past his peak soon. Getting a young keeper like Gollini would certainly make sense.
The Italian is capable of pushing Heaton for the starting berth and he could replace the English keeper in the long run.
That said, Atalanta are an exciting project now and Gollini might not want to join a team that could be in the Championship soon.
The Italian outfit are playing and impressing in the Champions League right now and Gollini is likely to want to be a part of that unit for now.