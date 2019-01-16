Report: Celtic and Rangers keeping close eye on Matt O’Riley

Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers and Scottish champions Celtic are reportedly going head-to-head to sign one of the most promising young midfielders in England.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Fulham’s highly talented young midfielder Matt O’Riley has been chased by a host of Bundesliga clubs. Celtic and Rangers are also in the hunt to secure his services.
The 18-year-old is the latest prodigy to emerge from the Cottagers’ academy. He is seen as a player with bundles of potential, and is already impressing in the club’s Under 23 side.
The report claims that Celtic and Rangers are both considering a bid for the youngster who has been with the Cottagers since he was eight.
The Old Firm clubs are expected to face competition from Championship clubs Leeds United and Norwich City, while Bundesliga trio Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen.
It remains to be seen whether the youngster is tempted to join clubs in Germany, given the success enjoyed by Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman in recent years.