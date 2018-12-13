Report: Yaya Toure to be offered to West Ham and Crystal Palace

Former Manchester City midfielder and three times Premier League winner, Yaya Toure, has set his heart on returning to England following his ill-fated spell at Olympiakos.
The veteran midfielder saw his spell at the Greek club come to an abrupt end after three months on Tuesday, with Sport24claiming that manager Pedro Martins was very disappointed by Toure’s performances.
As a result, the club has terminated Toure’s contract out of the blue.
According to the Mail (live blog, 12.47pm), Toure is looking to return to the Premier League, and Dimitry Seluk, his agent, is now set to approach both West Ham and Crystal Palace to find his client a new club.
The former Barcelona midfielder played his best football at City under Manuel Pellegrini, where he won the Premier League title in 2013/14 under the Chilean, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.
Crystal Palace are struggling in the Premier League, and could be crying out for a leader like Toure to steer them away from the relegation zone.