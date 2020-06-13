Report: WTO document linking Newcastle United would-be owners with piracy to be issued on Tuesday

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to the Chronicle, the outcome of the World Trade Organisation’s investigation claiming that Saudi Arabia are behind pirate satellite station beoutQ will be known in a document set to be issued on Tuesday.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund is looking to seal a £300 million takeover of Newcastle United, but the Kingdom’s links with broadcast piracy have prevented them from passing the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.


The English top-flight are waiting for the formal publication of the WTO investigation before they deliver their verdict on the Magpies takeover, and while The Sun reported on Wednesday that it’s due in the next fortnight, the Chronicle claims it will come earlier.

The Guardian revealed last month that it was due mid-June and that date appears imminent.

The fit and proper persons test has already stretched into 10 weeks, but it could be completed as soon as the WTO report is out.

Newcastle would-be owners are struggling to pass the Premier League’s ownership checks because the league itself has been pursuing the Saudis for two years for illegally broadcasting games that rightfully belong to beIN Sports.

The Qatar broadcasters claim that the unprecedented scale of piracy has cost them one billion US dollars in lost subscriptions, lost advertising revenue, legal fees and technical reports.