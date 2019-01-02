Report: Wolves want Tammy Abraham in January

A host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Tammy Abraham in the January transfer window, but according to the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the chase for his signature.
The report claims that Abraham wants to play in the Premier League. Huddersfield and Burnley are also interested in signing the exciting young striker but Wolves want to move quickly.
Abraham, who joined Aston Villa on loan this summer from Chelsea, has scored 16 goals this season, including two against QPR on Tuesday. He is in red hot form at the moment, and would be an excellent signing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
The report adds that Wolves could offload Leo Bonatini to make room for the Chelsea striker.
Bonatini was signed permanently in the summer transfer window but he has not made a big impact in the Premier League. He has found scoring difficult in the English top tier, and won’t be a bad idea to replace him with Abraham.
Wolves have done extremely well so far but they need to add a new striker to add potency in front of goal. Abraham is in great form at the moment but he did struggle to score while playing for Swansea in the Premier League during his loan spell.