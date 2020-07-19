Report: Wolves want Norwich City’s Max Aarons

According to The Sunday Mirror, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Norwich – who have already been relegated to the Championship from the Premier League – value Aarons at £20 million.





Wolves manager Nuno reportedly thinks that the 20-year-old right-back would be a ‘valuable addition’ to his squad.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Aarons has made 35 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich this season, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-29 campaign, the England Under-21 international scored two goals and provided six assists in 41 Championship matches for the Canaries, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Norwich City

With Norwich having gone down to the Championship, it is hard to see the Canaries keep hold of Aarons.

The 20-year-old has done well in the Premier League this season, and the young right-back is too good to play in the second tier of English football.

Good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves are a big and ambitious club, and with Nuno’s side likely to play in the Europa League next season, they will need a big squad, and Aarons would be a valuable option in the team.