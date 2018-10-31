Report: Wolves want Liverpool to lower their demands for Divock Origi

According to reports from Express and Star, Wolves are eyeing up a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the January transfer window.
Wolves enquired about signing the Belgium international during the summer transfer window, but they were put off by a hefty asking price.
Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add a striker to his rank, and has earmarked the 23-year-old as perfect fit for Wolves.
Wolves have scored just nine goals in the 10 league games this season, and bolstering the attacking department is one of Nuno’s top priorities in January.
However, Liverpool are demanding a fee of over £20m for the striker who has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds.
He is way down the pecking order at Anfield and hasn’t played this season. Liverpool are open to letting him go in January, but Wolves can only sign him on loan or if the Reds lower their asking price.
Origi, who joined Wolfsburg last season on loan, has Premier League quality and could represent a smart signing for Wolves.