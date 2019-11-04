Report: Wolves want Karlan Grant in January

According to reports from The Sun (3 November, page 61), Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Karlan Grant from Huddersfield in the January transfer window.
Wolves have made a stuttering start to the season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side find themselves in 12th position in the league, but they deserve praise considering they are battling in the Europa League as well.
Bolstering the forward department should be one of Nuno’s top priorities in January. Raul Jimenez has scored four goals in the Premier League, and he is the club’s top scorer.
Apart from Adama Traore, no other player has scored more than one goal this season. It clearly shows Wolves need a striker, and that is why they’ve turned towards Grant, who is enjoying a rich vein of form in the Championship.
The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in the Championship already. The Terriers are likely to demand more than £10 million for the exciting striker.
Grant joined Huddersfield in January this year, and made tremendous impact in the Premier League. He scored four goals in nine starts, but couldn’t prevent the club from getting relegated.
He could be reluctant to move to another new club so early, but the prospect of playing in the Premier League with Wolves could be too tempting to reject outright.