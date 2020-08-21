Report: Wolves want Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported that Wolves have registered interest in Maitland-Niles, who can play as a midfielder, winger, full-back or wing-back.





Arsenal spell

Maitland-Niles has been on the books of Arsenal his entire club professional club football career so far.

The 22-year-old has broken into the Gunners’ first team and played well for head coach Mikel Arteta’s side after the restart.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman made 15 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League this past season, and the youngster also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer this summer?



Maitland-Niles is a very good and promising young player who is rated very highly by Arteta, with the Arsenal boss telling Football.London in January 2020 that he is “a very useful player with great speed, technically gifted, a good passer of the ball”.

The versatility of the youngster will help him get more playing time at Wolves, who are an ambitious club and will be challenging for the Champions League places next season.

Nuno is a very good manager who knows how to improve players, and the 22-year-old will get better under him.