Report: Wolves tried to sign Divock Origi this summer

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Premier League newcomers Wolves tried to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the summer transfer window.
Wolves were extremely active in the summer transfer window with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing in some top class players at the Molineux.
The report claims that Nuno Espirito Santo was keen to sign Origi in the summer, and Wolves were prepared to pay £22million plus add-ons for the Belgium international, who has 25 caps for his country.
The two clubs even held talks but Origi refused to join Wolves. Nuno Santo later signed Adama Traore for £18 million from Middlesbrough, and he proved to be the club’s record signing.
The 23-year-old striker spent the last season on loan at Wolfsburg where he managed six goals in 34 games for the Bundesliga club.
German giants Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign the striker but Liverpool’s £27 million asking price could prove to be a massive stumbling block.
Origi is down the pecking order at the club behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, and would struggle to get regular games this season if he stays on.
A move to Wolves would have been a smart choice for him. He could have joined the club being their record signing, and would have been the focal point of their attack.
The Belgian striker is a talented young player but he needs regular games under his belt to boost his confidence. At this moment, unless he moves out on loan, it looks difficult for any potential club to meet Liverpool’s asking price before the end of this month.