Report: Wolves top target Ruben Dias interested in a move to Molineux

According to reports from Express and Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers are working hard to complete double deals after signing Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid yesterday.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are close to completing a deal for Patrick Cutrone and talks are being held at an advanced stage.
He left Milan’s pre-season tour of the USA early in order to make his move to the Premier League club, but as of now, no deal has been finalised.
However, Wolves are finding it a bit hard to secure the signing of Ruben Dias who is their number one target.
The 22-year-old centre-back is reportedly keen to join Molineux but Benfica are determined to keep the 11-times capped Portugal international with them.
Dias’ existing deal includes a £57million release clause but Benfica still have been in negotiations over a new contract for him.
The young defender would be a massive signing for the club should Wolves manage to broker a deal for him.
It is complicated at the moment, but with Jorge Mendes (who has close ties with Wolves) being the player’s agent, Wolves should continue to pursue him till the end of the window.