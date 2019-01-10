Report: Wolves submit £16m bid for Newcastle target Rogerio

Brazilian left-back Rogerio is yet to make a first team appearance for Serie A champions Juventus, but his performance out on loan at Sassuolo proves that he is a real star in the making.
He has made 17 Serie A appearances this season, and his virtuoso performance has caught the attention of two Premier League clubs – Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t The Chronicle live blog, 10:58), Newcastle are interested in signing the 20-year-old, who can play as a left-sided midfielder.
However, the Magpies need to move quickly as Premier League rivals Wolves have already made their intentions clear by submitting a £16 million bid for the youngster, with super-agent Jorge Mendes understood to be orchestrating a potential deal.
Mendes has played a key role in bringing some of world’s top talents at both Wolves and Juventus. On that front, Wolves have an advantage over the Magpies in securing his signature.
The report adds that the Old Lady could be willing to listen to offers, as it would see them make a big profit on the player. Rogerio is a fantastic young talent, and he would be a superb signing for Wolves.