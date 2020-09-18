Report: Wolves set to sign Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves are reportedly close to signing young defender Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Premier League outfit are looking to sign the 18-year-old defender from the Champions for a fee of £10million.





Liverpool signed Hoever for £90,000 in 2018 and are now reportedly selling him for £10,000,000. Not saying I want him to leave, he could become a star but I'm not sure who he'll get game time instead of. It is over a hundred fold profit. He played 4 times, in cups. Madness. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 18, 2020

The Dutch youth international is a highly-rated young talent and has appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side in cup games.

He became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup when he made his debut at the age of 16 against Wolves couple of seasons ago.

The Dutchman made his debut at Wolves in the FA Cup a couple of seasons ago. A right-sided defender who can play wing back or centre half. Looks to be very good business that. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) September 18, 2020

The report claims that he signed a new long-term contract last summer, and it was thought that he could head out on loan this season.

However, the young defender is now set to join Wolves on a permanent deal after terms were agreed between the clubs. He will come as a replacement for Matt Doherty who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Been told that the price would be higher than £10m including add-ons. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 18, 2020

Last month, Read Celtic claimed that the Bhoys were showing keen interest in signing the young Liverpool defender.

However, it seems the Bhoys have cooled their interest in him following the arrival of Shane Duffy from Brighton. In any case, the player is on the verge of joining Wolves.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are close to securing the signature of Thiago Alcantara, who has already arrived in Melwood training ground to undergo his medical.