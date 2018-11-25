Report: Wolves reluctant to sell Ruben Neves

The signing of Ruben Neves raised eyebrows when he joined Wolves from Porto in 2017. He was just a class apart in the Championship and played a pivotal role in taking Wolves back to the Premier League.
Neves is only 21, and one can clearly see what a big talent he is. He has flourished in the Premier League so far, and is arguably one of the best players in the current Wolves team.
There have been interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus, but according to The Telegraph., Wolves are reluctant to sell him in the January transfer window.
The report claims that Wolves are determined to keep hold of the Portuguese till the end of the season, and beyond. Wolves have reportedly decided after a transfer meeting that the 21-year-old will not be sold in the upcoming transfer window.
Neves is a key player for Wolves, and losing him in the middle of the season would be a massive blow for the club. With him in the side, Wolves have a better chance of finishing in the top 10 of the Premier League this season.