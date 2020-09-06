Report: Wolves ready to bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, September 6, 2020), Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Serge Aurier from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Wolves are ready to make a bid for the Ivory Coast international right-back this summer.





The Wanderers are looking for a replacement for Matt Doherty, who left the club for Spurs recently.

Spurs are open to letting the former 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain right-back leave this summer, according to the report.

Should Serge Aurier leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Doherty is an established right-back who is also a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad.

The 28-year-old is likely to go straight into the Tottenham team, meaning that Aurier will be a back-up.

The Ivory Coast international is a very good player, and he should be looking to be more than just a squad player at any club.

Wolves are an ambitious club who will be aiming to finish in the Champions League places next season, and they would be a good club for Aurier, who joined Spurs from PSG in 2017.

Tottenham will also aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League table in 2020-21.