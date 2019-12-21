Report: Wolves make £42.5m bid for Tottenham target Boubakary Soumare

According to reports from FootMercato, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a big-money move for midfielder Boubakary Soumare.
The 20-year-old is establishing himself as one of the most promising all-round midfielders in the French league. He made a name for himself by helping the French club to a surprise second-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.
Last week, Lille president Gerard Lopez admitted that Jose Mourinho wants Soumare at Spurs. However, there are interests from clubs like Napoli, Real Madrid and Manchester United as well.
However, Wolves have made the first move for the youngster already. Last summer they tried to sign him, and have once again come up with a tempting bid in the region of £42.5m.
Wolves are willing to send Soumare back on loan to Lille until the end of the season to sweeten the deal.
Soumare has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season, including six Champions League outings.
Spurs have an advantage over Wolves in the race for Soumare as Mourinho’s assistant Joao Sacramento was at Lille until joining the Portuguese’s staff in north London last month.