Report: Wolves join the race to sign Birmingham City’s Che Adams

According to reports from The Mirror, Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race to sign in-demand Championship star Che Adams from Birmingham City.
The 22-year-old has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 13 goals from 27 appearances this season, and he has been wanted by as many as 12 top flight sides.
Burnley, Leicester City and Huddersfield are also interested in signing Adams. Wolves are one of the clubs who watched Birmingham’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday, where Adams netted for his club.
Raul Jimenez has been the star performer for Wolves this season, but Nuno Espirito Santo is still looking to bolster the attacking department.
Adams has plenty of potential, and it looks like he is ready to step up to the top flight in the future. It is highly likely that most clubs will try to sign him either in January or in the summer, and that includes Wolves as well.
He would be a very good addition to the side, and he could find a move to the Premier League hard to reject if Wolves come up with a good offer.