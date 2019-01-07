Report: Wolves in advanced talks over signing Tammy Abraham

Dean Smith would love to keep Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham at Villa Park for the rest of the season, but it seems that he is on his way out.
The exciting striker has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 16 goals in just 20 Championship starts.
According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog), Abraham was not with the rest of the Aston Villa squad for training today. The news will come as a boost for Wolves who are growing confident of signing him on loan till the end of the season.
Wolves are currently in advanced talks with Chelsea over a deal.
The Sun reported that the Premier League club are willing to offer him a £120,000-a-week contract while offering a transfer fee of £18 million.
The Evening Standard earlier provided an update on the situation, reporting that Wolves are confident of signing him at some point this week.
Abraham is in red hot form at the moment, and if he continues to bang in goals for Wolves, the Premier League newcomers can expect to climb further up the table.