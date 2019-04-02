Report: Wolves eye move for Yusuf Yazici

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to reignite their interest in signing Trabzonspor midfielder Yusuf Yazici in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Fanatik.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side showed concrete interest in signing the 22-year-old during the January transfer window, but they saw a £18 million bid rejected for him.
However, it seems Wolves still retain strong interest in him. Trabzonspor did not want to part ways with one of their key players in the middle of the season, but the scenario could change in the summer.
The report claims that Wolves are expected to open talks again when the summer window opens.
The Turkish international, who has 10 caps for his country, is one of the rising stars in his homeland and has has been likened to Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.
Yazici scored ten goals last season but this season he has managed just one goal thus far. Still, Wolves are reportedly willing to pay a big fee to bring the midfielder to Molineux in the summer transfer window.