Report: Wolves eye move for Rogerio

According to reports from Sky Sports Italia, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Juventus-owned defender Rogerio this month.
The Brazilian left-back joined Serie A side Sassuolo in 2017, and managed 14 appearances in all competitions last season.
The versatile youngster who can play as a left-sided midfielder has been impressive this season as well, managing 17 Serie A appearances thus far, with one assist to his name.
He is attracting attention from abroad, with Wolves keen to bring him to Molineux. In fact, they have already made an offer to Juventus to secure his services.
According to Transfermarkt, Rogerio is valued at around £4.4 million.
Nuno’s side sit ninth in the Premier League, and they have done extremely well so far. Rogerio could be a smart addition to the side, and given his age, he can only improve going forward.
The report doesn’t clarify whether Wolves want him on a permanent basis or on loan. If Juventus rate him highly, the Old Lady may only be willing to send him on loan to continue his development.