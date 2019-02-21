Report: Wolves eye move for Ramadan Sobhi

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Huddersfield Town’s attacker Ramadan Sobhi in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old attacker is one of the most highly-rated young talents in African football. However, he has struggled to make an impact at Huddersfield since joining the club in 2018.
The Egyptian joined the club from Stoke City on a three-year deal for a fee of £5.7 million. He struggled during his time at Stoke City, managing just two goals in 20 starts for the Potters.
The same trend continued at Huddersfield. He managed 76 minutes of Premier League football under David Wagner, and returned to his home town to join Al Ahly on loan.
However, it his struggles do not appear to have put off Wolves who are confident of getting the best out of him. Wolves are keen to sign the skilful winger as early as possible as they are concerned that his value could increase if he performs well in the summer’s African Cup of Nations.