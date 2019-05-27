Report: Wolves eye move for Liverpool midfielder Rafael Camacho

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are in pole position to sign Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho in the summer transfer window.
The 19-year-old has just one year left on his present Anfield deal. He is reportedly ‘unhappy’ at being used as a right-back in his handful of senior appearances, and could decide to make a switch to the Premier League rival club.
The report claims that Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to spend £10million on the young midfielder.
The youngster is highly rated and has attracted interest from heavyweight European clubs like Benfica and AC Milan.
However, it is Wolves who are very serious about landing the former Manchester City prodigy. The Portuguese boss is ready to offer Camacho regular action as a midfielder, and this could tempt the youngster in making the switch to Molineux in the summer.
At this stage of his career, he would be looking for regular games to improve as a footballer and therefore a move to Wolves would be ideal for him.