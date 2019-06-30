Report: Wolves close to signing Brentford defender Ezri Konsa

According to reports from The Sunday Times, Wolves are close to securing their first signing of the summer transfer window.
Wolves have been very quiet this summer, but it seems they are all set to land their first signing in the form of Ezri Konsa from Brentford.
The report claims that a deal in the region of £12m for the England U21 international is close to completion.
Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bolster the defence, and Konsa would be a very good signing for the club.
The ball-playing central defender has been on the books of Brentford since the summer of 2018, and made a strong impression last season.
Konsa made 42 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring one goal.
He is arguably one of the finest young talents in the Championship and has the potential to thrive in the Premier League.
Wolves surpassed all expectations last season by finishing seventh in the Premier League, and expectations are high this time around.
It will be a big step forward for the 21-year-old and time will tell whether he can justify his price tag.