Report: Wolves close to reaching agreement for Patrick Cutrone

According to reports from Sky Sports, Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to reaching an agreement for Patrick Cutrone this summer.
Euro giants AC Milan are holding out for £23m for the young forward. They need to recoup the money as the club are under Financial Fair Play restrictions.
The report claims that Wolves are negotiating a deal in the region of £16m plus add-ons for the 21-year-old striker who has represented Italy already.
The young striker has been with AC Milan all through his life. He has scored 27 goals in 90 appearances and would be a smart signing for Wolves.
Cutrone reportedly wants to see all offers available to him before making a decision about his future.
Wolves have been very quiet this summer. They have completed the signings of Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker on permanent deals, and surely Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bolster his squad that finished seventh in the Premier League last season.