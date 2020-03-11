Report: Wolves and Everton interested in Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez

According to El Desmarque, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Wolves have asked super agent Jorge Mendes to help them land the 28-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.
It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Madrid want as much as €80 million (£69.93 million) as transfer fee for the Colombia International.
However, according to the report, Wolves want Mendes to try to lower the asking price of Rodriquez, with Premier League rivals Everton also interested in the former FC Porto and AS Monaco star.
Stats
Rodriguez has made four starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Madrid so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.
The attacker has also played 81 minutes in the Champions League and twice in the Copa del Rey for Los Blancos this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Leaving Real Madrid
Rodriguez has been Madrid since 2014, but he had a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich from 2017 until 2019.
It is hard to see the Colombian establish himself as an important player in head coach Zinedine Zidane’s side, and he is likely to leave Madrid for good at the end of the season.