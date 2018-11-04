Report: Wolves and Crystal Palace set their sight on Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been enjoying a fantastic 2018/19 campaign and has caught the attention of the Premier League trio of Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Southampton.
According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (04/11; page 66), Premier League clubs Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are keeping a close eye on the situation of Roofe.
Roofe has scored seven goals in ten Championship games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, including his strike against Wigan on Sunday. He has further managed two assists, and has established himself as a key player for the Argentine.
The Mirror reports that talks over a new deal have stalled at the moment, and that has caught the attention of three Premier League sides. The 25-year-old still has over 18 months left on his present deal.
Roofe joined Leeds in 2016 from Oxford United and may not have enjoyed the most consistent spell at the club. However, this season has been different, and he is finally proving his worth.
Wolves are doing extremely well in the Premier League, but Nuno Espirito Santo may look to add a good striker in the January transfer window.
Roofe would be a decent signing for them, but Leeds must make sure they keep hold of their in-form striker who is absolutely vital for their promotion hopes.