Report: Wolves accept bid from Aston Villa for Kortney Hause

According to reports from The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers have accepted a bid from Championship outfit Aston Villa for defender Kortney Hause.
The report claims that the 23-year-old centre-back is all set to complete a move to Villa Park. He will undergo a medical and negotiate personal terms in coming days.
Bolstering the defence is one of Dean Smith’s top priorities in the January transfer window. The Villa boss has been looking for a left-footed centre-back, and has kept an eye on Hause. He has targeted the defender to boost his team’s Championship promotion hopes and it seems the player will be on his way to Villa Park.
Hause has managed only two Carabao Cup matches this season under Nuno Espirito Santo. Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett are first choice centre-backs at Molineux, and thus offloading Hause looks a good idea.
Wolves will add a sell-on clause to the deal as he is highly regarded at the club. He needs regular first team football, and Villa can provide him that platform to develop.