Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers want Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin

According to Sportsmail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are focused on signing Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman regularly terrorised defenders during his debut Premier League campaign, completing 121 dribbles in 26 games.





Saint-Maximin weighed in with three goals and four assists and will definitely help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side become better in the final third if he moves to Molineux Stadium.

The Newcastle star brings pace and a direct style of play to the table, and having him and Adama Traore in the same attack will definitely boost Wolves’ chances of finishing in the top-four next term.

Saint-Maximin, 23, arrived at St. James Park from OGC Nice last summer and the Magpies will definitely be keen to hold on to their best outfield player.

Wolves will be playing in Europe next season if they win the Europa League or if Arsenal fail to win the F.A Cup, and the chance to play on the continent could tempt the Newcastle star.

The Magpies have been linked with a £300 million takeover, and Saint-Maximin will most likely remain at SJP if that goes through.

If it falls through and the winger is open to leaving, Newcastle could be willing to cash in if the Midlands outfit table a very juicy offer.