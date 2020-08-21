Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers want Lucas Ocampos

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

It has been reported that Wolves have identified Ocampos as a potential replacement for Adama Traore.





Traore is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, and is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City, according to The Daily Star.

The report has claimed that if the Wanderers lose the former Aston Villa and Barcelona winger, then they will target Sevilla winger Ocampos, who is rated at £45 million.

Everton and top European clubs are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the Argentina international.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ocampos made 31 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Sevilla during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in the process.

The Argentina international winger has also scored one goal and provided one assist in six Europa League games for the Spanish club this season, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Wolves?

Ocampos is a very good winger who is at the top of his game, and at 26 years old, he is at the right age to make the move to Wolves and will be able to make an immediate impact at the Wanderers.