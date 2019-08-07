Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers still in talks with Lille over signing midfielder Boubakary Soumare

According to La Voix du Nord (via GFFN), Wolverhampton Wanderers are still in talks with Ligue 1 outfit Lille over signing midfielder Boubakary Soumare.
Wolves are ready to make the 20-year-old their club-record signing by paying £36 million for his signature, but the French side only want to accept their offer if they are able to sign him back on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are said to have accepted this condition, but an agreement is yet to be reached, with discussions expected to continue in the hours leading to Thursday deadline.
Soumare also wants to spend this season with Lille in order to play Champions League after helping them to second place in the league last term.
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed interest in the youngster, but Wolves appear to be in the driving seat.
Santo reckons the defensive midfielder has everything it takes to become a world-beater very soon, and it makes sense to sign him now with his price and value bound to skyrocket in the coming months.
The Molineux Stadium outfit secured the permanent signing of Mexico international Raúl Jiménez from Benfica for a club‑record £30 million earlier in the summer.
Soumare could soon break that record if a move goes through, although he will most likely not arrive until next summer, and that Wolves are reportedly willing to wait speaks volume.