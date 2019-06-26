Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers set to sign Paris Saint-Germain youth player Raphael Nya on a three-year deal

According to France Football (via GFFN), Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign Paris Saint-Germain youth player Raphael Nya on a three-year deal.
The 19-year-old right-back will sign his first professional contract with Wolves after leaving the French giants.
It is unclear if PSG offered Nya an improved contract, but the player definitely fancies his chances of progressing quickly under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and a move should be sealed in the coming days.
The teenager can also play as a centre-back, and while his arrival might not excite Wolves fans, he is the type of player that can save them lots of millions in the transfer market going forward.
Nya was a regular with PSG under-19s last term, skippering the side and was highly rated by the club’s former youth team manager Thiago Motta.
It remains to be seen if the teenager can break into Santo’s first-team next term, but he could be given the chance to impress during the pre-season, and should he also prove his worth with the youth team, possibly the under-23’s, the PSG kid could become a member of Wolves’ senior team sooner or later.