Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers rivalling Arsenal for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani

According to Sportitalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Wolverhampton Wanderers are rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this summer.
“For Rugani not only Arsenal: like to Wolverhampton and he had also taken a survey on Manchester United before taking Maguire.”
#Mendes a #Londra oggi per chiudere #Danilo–#Cancelo. Per #Rugani non solo #Arsenal: piace al #Wolverhampton e aveva fatto un sondaggio anche il #ManchesterUnited prima di prendere #Maguire. Asta
— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 5, 2019
The Gunners have already seen their offer of a two-year loan with an option to buy knocked back, with the Old Lady keen to sell the 24-year-old.
Manchester United were also looking at Rugani, but have since completed an £80 million record move for England international Harry Maguire.
Wolves’ willingness to buy the four-time Serie A winner right now could see them beat Arsenal to his signature, and it will be interesting to see what happens before Thursday’s deadline.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to strengthen his squad with the Europa League set to test his team’s depth, and Rugani will be a perfect addition to Wolves’ backline.
The ball-playing centre-back fits into the playing pattern at the Molineux Stadium, and he brings huge experience to the table.
Rugani emerged as the Serie B Footballer of the Year while with Empoli in 2014 before making it the Serie A Team of the Year after arriving at Turin in 2014–15.