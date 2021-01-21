Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers offered Juventus winger Douglas Costa

According to The Telegraph, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered the chance to sign Juventus winger Douglas Costa before the end of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian is currently back at his old club Bayern Munich on loan, but he has struggled for regular playing chances, starting just one Bundesliga game in the last two months.





Costa’s deal at the German top-flight outfit could be cut short for the right deal, and his agent has offered him to Wolves and some other clubs.

With just 18 months left on his Juventus deal, any deal to the English top-flight would be on loan, but whether manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on him remains to be seen.

Sportslens View

Wolves want a striker with Raul Jimenez likely to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a fractured skull, and a loan deal for Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose is on the cards.

While Costa can play across the forward line, he has generally played on the wings for the majority of his career and the Molineux Stadium outfit could prefer an out-and-out striker.

The 30-year-old has a goal and two assists to his name in 15 appearances so far this term after ending 2019-20 with two goals and four assists in 24 games for Juve.

The last time Costa had an impressive campaign was back in 2017-18 when he scored four goals and registered 14 assists in 31 Serie A games, and whether he can ever hit the form again is unknown.

Signing him on a loan deal till the end of the season might not be a bad idea, but Wolves cannot afford to bring in someone who would not hit the ground running given their current struggles.

They have lost six of their last nine Premier League games and are currently 14th in the table, 10 points off the top six, and they need to bring in someone to help boost their campaign.