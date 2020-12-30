Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on signing Arsenal target Diego Costa in January

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing Spanish striker Diego Costa when the winter transfer window opens in January.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after Atletico Madrid mutually terminated his contract yesterday, and he isn’t short of suitors ahead of next month’s window.





Costa has plenty of interest from clubs back home in South America, the Middle and Far East, while Arsenal have also been linked with an interest as manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his striking options next month.

The Brazil-born hitman won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, scoring 52 goals in 89 English top-flight games, and Wolves are contemplating whether to bring him back to England.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could be without Mexican striker Raul Jimenez for a large chunk of the campaign after he suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal last month, and that has left Wolves needing additional firepower in attack.

18-year-old Fabio Silva has had to lead the line for the Molineux Stadium outfit, and the club want to bring in a striker with Premier League experience next month.

Wolves have been linked with Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Dalian Professional striker Salomon Rondon and Brazilian striker Hulk, and they are keeping tabs on around 20 others, with Costa now joining the list.

The La Liga winner has been on the club’s radar for the past two seasons, but his temper and current £270,000 a week wages could make striking a deal prove difficult.

Costa had fallen behind Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in manager Diego Simeone’s pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano, making just seven appearances across all competitions and scoring twice in 2020-21, and while a return to Atletico didn’t yield plenty of goals, he still has the experience and quality to help a side like Wolves in the short-term if a deal can be struck.