Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde

According to Eurosport FR (via GFFN), Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde before the end of the January transfer window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are without the services of Raul Jimenez at the moment, and while the Mexican striker could still return to action this season as his recovery from a fractured skull continues, Wolves are expected to sign another centre forward.





Laborde has six goals and five assists in 18 Ligue 1 games so far this term and is likely to be an upgrade on 18-year-old Fabio Silva at the Molineux Stadium.

With French top-flight clubs in need of money after Mediapro, a TV rights holder, withheld two successive payments, Montpellier could be willing to cash in on the 26-year-old if Wolves table a juicy offer.

However, the Midlands outfit aren’t the only club keen on the £4.5 million-rated Frenchman.

West Ham United have also been linked, with L’Equipe claiming last month that they were leading the race to sign him.

With Sebastien Haller closing in on a £23 million move to Ajax, the Hammers will need to bring in a replacement and will be hoping to pip Wolves and others to Laborde’s signature.

Michail Antonio will be West Ham’s only primary striker if they fail to land another number 9 this month, and manager David Moyes can’t afford to do that given the injury woes of the Englishman.

The Hammers have also been linked with Olympique Lyonnais’ Moussa Dembele and Reims’ Boulaye Dia, so that could give Wolves an advantage in the race for Laborde.

Nuno Espirito’s men have struggled in the final third as a result of Jimenez’s absence, and they will need to land a quality finisher this month in order to boost their chances of finishing in the top seven for the third season in a row.